RxSight Expects 28% Growth In Q1 Revenue; Cuts FY25 Revenue Outlook

April 02, 2025 — 09:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - RxSight Inc. (RXST) expects preliminary first quarter 2025 revenue to be approximately $37.9 million, representing growth of 28% compared to the prior year period. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $39.8 million for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company lowered its 2025 full-year revenue and operating expense guidance.

The projected revenue for the fiscal year 2025 is estimated to be between $160.0 million and $175.0 million. This represents a decrease from the prior guidance, which ranged from $185.0 million to $197.0 million. Despite the revised forecast, the company anticipates an implied growth of 14% to 25% compared to fiscal year 2024. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $190.17 million for fiscal year 2025.

Annual operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, a decrease from the previous guidance range of $165.0 million to $170.0 million and now representing an implied increase of 10% to 18% compared to 2024.

The financial results for the first quarter of 2025 are expected to be announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

