RxSight Expects 28% Growth In Q1 Revenue; Cuts FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - RxSight Inc. (RXST) expects preliminary first quarter 2025 revenue to be approximately $37.9 million, representing growth of 28% compared to the prior year period. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $39.8 million for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company lowered its 2025 full-year revenue and operating expense guidance.

The projected revenue for the fiscal year 2025 is estimated to be between $160.0 million and $175.0 million. This represents a decrease from the prior guidance, which ranged from $185.0 million to $197.0 million. Despite the revised forecast, the company anticipates an implied growth of 14% to 25% compared to fiscal year 2024. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $190.17 million for fiscal year 2025.

Annual operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, a decrease from the previous guidance range of $165.0 million to $170.0 million and now representing an implied increase of 10% to 18% compared to 2024.

The financial results for the first quarter of 2025 are expected to be announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.