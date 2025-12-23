RxSight CFO Shelley Thunen To Transition From Role; Successor Search Underway

Markets
(RTTNews) - RxSight, Inc. (RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company, on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Shelley Thunen is transitioning from her role.

Thunen will remain with the company until the earlier of the appointment of a replacement or January 31, 2026.

Thunen has agreed to continue supporting the company as a consultant following the transition.

The company did not disclose the reason for the transition.

On Monday, RxSight had closed at $12.23, 0.20 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1.55 cent lesser before ending the trade at $12.04.

