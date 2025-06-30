$RXRX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXRX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $50,705,574 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXRX:
$RXRX Insider Trading Activity
$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 258,574 shares for an estimated $1,699,186.
$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 7,725,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,865,757
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 4,149,346 shares (+183.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,950,040
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,565,137 shares (+85.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,569,574
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,469,104 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,061,560
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 2,315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,246,350
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,149,906 shares (+75.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,373,002
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,722,017 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,109,469
