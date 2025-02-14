$RXRX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXRX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $338,348,510 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXRX:
$RXRX Insider Trading Activity
$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,679,000.
- MICHAEL SECORA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $606,864.
- BLAKE BORGESON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 80,129 shares for an estimated $543,442.
- TINA MARRIOTT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $125,235.
$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,737,196 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,823,444
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,901,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,118,473
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,693,839 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,210,351
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 2,315,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,255,850
- NORGES BANK added 1,518,580 shares (+78.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,265,600
- FMR LLC removed 1,291,349 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,729,519
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,249,000
