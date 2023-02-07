RXRX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.95, changing hands as low as $8.74 per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXRX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.92 per share, with $14.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.81.

