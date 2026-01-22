RXRX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.01, changing hands as high as $5.24 per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXRX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.79 per share, with $12.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.03.

