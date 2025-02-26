$RXRX Earnings Preview: Recent $RXRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$RXRX ($RXRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $19,423,717 and earnings of -$0.44 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RXRX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RXRX Insider Trading Activity

$RXRX insiders have traded $RXRX stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,679,000 .

. MICHAEL SECORA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $606,864 .

. BLAKE BORGESON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 68,682 shares for an estimated $461,910 .

. TINA MARRIOTT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $125,235.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RXRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $RXRX stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.