RXRX Doses First Patient in Early-Stage B-Cell Lymphomas Study

Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX announced that it has dosed the first patient in its early-stage study of investigational candidate, REC-3565, for treating relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphomas. REC-3565 is a selective MALT1 inhibitor developed using the company’s proprietary AI-driven Recursion OS platform.

The candidate’s unique mechanism of action is expected to notably lower the risk of drug-drug interactions and hyperbilirubinemia observed in other MALT1 inhibitors, potentially allowing for safer dose escalation and greater target engagement to enhance clinical efficacy.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals reported that REC-3565 has demonstrated durable tumor regressions in preclinical studies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with a BTK inhibitor.

Year to date, shares of RXRX have plunged 41.3% compared with the industry’s 14.6% decline.



RXRX’s Phase I Lymphoma Study Design in Detail

The phase I EXCELERIZE dose-escalation study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of REC-3565 for treating R/R B-cell lymphomas in two parts.

Part A of the EXCELERIZE study will assess monotherapy dosing to determine the optimal dose for combination therapy in Part B, which will assess combination regimens to guide future studies in B-cell cancers.

Per Recursion Pharmaceuticals, there are currently limited treatment options for this indication and REC-3565 has the potential to improve outcomes for these patients.

RXRX’s Other Pipeline Candidates

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is developing its lead candidate, REC-994, for treating cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM), a neurovascular condition that impacts approximately 360,000 symptomatic individuals in the United States and the EU. The disease is often underdiagnosed and potentially affects more than one million patients worldwide, representing a significant market opportunity.

Last year, the company reported meeting the primary safety endpoint in a mid-stage study of the candidate for this indication. Recursion Pharmaceuticals plans to meet with the FDA to align on a pathway for further development of REC-994 as a potential treatment of symptomatic CCM in subsequent studies.

The company’s other key pipeline candidates in mid-stage development include REC-2282 (neurofibromatosis type II), REC-4881 (familial adenomatous polyposis), REC-3964 (recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection) and REC-1245 (biomarker-enriched solid tumors and lymphoma). Recursion Pharmaceuticals is also developing a few other candidates like REC-617 (advanced solid tumors) and REC-4539 (small-cell lung cancer) in separate early-stage studies.

Additionally, RXRX has ongoing collaboration agreements with pharma giants like Roche, Bayer, Merck and Sanofi to develop candidates for several oncology indications with differentiated mechanisms of action.

RXRX Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Bayer BAYRY, Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX and ADMA Biologics ADMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Bayer’s earnings per share have increased from $1.17 to $1.19 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have increased from $1.27 to $1.28 for 2026. Year to date, shares of Bayer have gained 12.3%.

BAYRY’s earnings matched estimates in two of the trailing three quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 19.61%.

In the past 30 days, estimates for Dynavax’s earnings per share have remained constant at 33 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share have remained constant at 57 cents for 2026. Year to date, shares of DVAX have lost 8%.

DVAX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 9.58%.

In the past 30 days, the estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2025 earnings per share has increased from 70 cents to 71 cents. The estimate for 2026 earnings per share has remained constant at 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA Biologics have gained 4.1%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 32.8%.

