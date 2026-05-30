RXO Stock Has Surged 75% Since This Fund Made a $10 Million Bet

Key Points

Finepoint Capital added 684,829 RXO shares, an estimated $10.05 million trade based on average first-quarter pricing.

The quarter-end RXO position value rose by $28.60 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

This transaction represented a 0.51% change relative to Finepoint’s $1.95 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

10 stocks we like better than RXO ›

On May 14, 2026, Finepoint Capital LP disclosed a first-quarter buy of 684,829 RXO (NYSE:RXO) shares, an estimated $10.05 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Finepoint Capital LP acquired 684,829 additional shares of RXO. The estimated transaction value was $10.05 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close for the first quarter. At quarter-end, Finepoint held 10,073,618 RXO shares, with the position valued at $147.28 million. The net position change for the quarter, including both share purchases and price movement, was $28.60 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:QXO: $269.13 million NYSE:RXO: $147.28 million NASDAQ:ANNA: $229,774 NYSEMKT:CLDI: $249

As of Friday, RXO shares were priced at $25.58, up 62% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.73 billion Net Income (TTM) ($105.00 million) Price (as of Friday) $25.58

Company snapshot

RXO provides truckload freight brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding services, primarily through a proprietary digital freight marketplace.

The company operates an asset-light business model, generating revenue by connecting shippers with truckload capacity and offering complementary logistics solutions.

Primary customers include businesses across various industries in the United States seeking efficient, technology-enabled freight transportation services.

RXO leverages a digital platform to optimize logistics and transportation solutions for a broad range of U.S. industries, focusing on scalable, asset-light operations.

What this transaction means for investors

Finepoint was already heavily invested in RXO, but adding to the position during the first quarter suggests conviction that improving industry conditions weren't yet reflected in the stock price, and the timing has certainly worked out so far. Shares have surged roughly 75% since the end of March, indicating the market has started to embrace the same recovery narrative. But management argues the story may still be in its early innings. CEO Drew Wilkerson said full truckload volume improved every month during the first quarter and pointed to signs of a supply-driven freight recovery as carriers continue exiting the market. The company also expects a "significant sequential improvement" in second-quarter profitability.



Results otherwise remain mixed. First-quarter revenue was essentially flat at $1.43 billion, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $6 million from $22 million a year ago. However, RXO's managed transportation segment won more than $100 million of freight under management during the quarter, and its late-stage sales pipeline expanded by more than $200 million.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether freight demand and pricing continue improving. Finepoint's growing $147 million stake suggests it believes the industry's next upcycle could have considerably more room to run.

Should you buy stock in RXO right now?

Before you buy stock in RXO, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and RXO wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QXO. The Motley Fool recommends RXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.