RXO Stock Benefits From AI Boom: What's the Path Ahead This Year?

RXO, Inc. RXO is entering a more constructive freight cycle, with capacity tightening and contract repricing starting to show up in unit economics. At the same time, the company is leaning into automation and faster digital workflows to lower cost-to-serve and scale with fewer incremental hires.

The setup is improving, but the near-term path is not linear. Buy rates have moved faster than sell rates, leaving margins exposed until contract benefits are fully embedded.

RXO’s Cycle Setup and What’s Changing

The current backdrop combines cyclical recovery signals with company-specific execution levers. Industry linehaul rates have risen materially since the third quarter of 2025, and tender rejections topped 15% in the first quarter of 2026, pointing to tighter truckload capacity.

That tightening helps pricing, but it also creates a timing problem. Transportation costs have been moving up faster than contractual sell rates, which pressures gross margin while bid-season wins are still being implemented.

RXO’s opportunity is to bridge this gap with productivity gains, digital adoption, and disciplined spending, while contract-rate improvements roll through the book into the back half of 2026.

RXO’s Freight Model and Where Revenue Comes From

RXO operates an asset-light, technology-enabled brokered transportation platform across North America. The core business is truck brokerage, which links shippers with independent carriers through a proprietary digital marketplace across both contract and spot transactions.

The platform is complemented by Managed Transportation and Last Mile services. Managed Transportation provides outsourced freight management that includes planning, procurement, control tower operations, analytics and forwarding. Last Mile relies on third-party contractors to deliver heavy goods to homes and is positioned to reach most of the U.S. population.

In 2025, consolidated revenue increased to $5.7 billion from $4.5 billion in 2024, with truck brokerage as the largest contributor at 73.6% of revenue. Last Mile represented 20.8%, with the remainder from Managed Transportation.

RXO’s Pricing Tailwinds From Tightening Capacity

The tightening capacity picture is translating into measurable pricing momentum. RXO’s truckload revenue per load rose 8% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 and accelerated to 12% in April 2026.

Management raised its 2026 brokerage contract rate outlook to high single digits, supported by low double-digit award wins late in bid season. The company expects full run-rate implementation by the September quarter, which is key to turning higher prices into cleaner margin capture.

A rising spot mix has also been influencing near-term economics. Spot represented 33% of truckload volume in the first quarter of 2026 and increased to 35% in April, which can lift revenue per load but also increase variability around seasonal tightness.

RXO’s AI-Driven Cost Leverage in Brokerage

RXO’s structural efficiency case centers on higher productivity and automation as volume recovers. Over the last 12 months, productivity improved by about 15% as measured by loads per person per day.

Automation has become more visible in daily execution. Agentic artificial intelligence automated more than 500,000 calls in the first quarter of 2026. Digital quotes rose roughly 30% sequentially, enhanced matching increased digital carrier offers by about 15%, and time-to-bid on RXO Connect improved by more than 10 times. Digital gross profit per load increased more than 30% sequentially in the March quarter.

These gains are reinforced by leaner staffing. Brokerage headcount is down double digits year over year, and management expects future hiring to trail volumes, which supports contribution margin expansion if the volume backdrop improves in the second half of 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days, mainly driven by the AI boom.

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RXO’s Near-Term Margin Catch-Up Risk

The near-term caution is anchored in profitability and the pace of cost reset. Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $22 million a year ago, and consolidated gross margin declined to 14.2% from 16%.

Brokerage gross margin was 11.4% in the March quarter, with cost of transportation and services at 82.2% of revenue versus 80.5% a year earlier. Fuel created an additional 20 to 30 basis point headwind in the March quarter.

Management expects full contract rate benefits by the third quarter of 2026, which leaves a defined window where buy-rate inflation can keep margins vulnerable even as pricing improves.

RXO’s 2026 Watch List for Investors

First, track contract-rate realization through the September quarter, since management expects full implementation by the third quarter of 2026.

Second, watch spot versus contract mix. Spot share moved into the mid-30% range in April, which can support revenue per load but increase volatility around capacity tightness.

Third, monitor volume stabilization. Brokerage volume declined year over year in the first quarter, and management expects truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage volumes to be approximately flat year over year in the June quarter.

Finally, the operational test is whether automation and headcount discipline translate into contribution margin expansion as volumes and contract rates ramp in the second half of 2026. In that context, comparisons to other transportation-services names such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT can help frame how effectively RXO converts cycle tailwinds into earnings power.

RXO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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