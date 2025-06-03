$RXO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,220,006 of trading volume.

$RXO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RXO:

$RXO insiders have traded $RXO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A SZLOSEK has made 2 purchases buying 16,200 shares for an estimated $250,228 and 0 sales.

$RXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RXO stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RXO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025

$RXO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 01/07/2025

