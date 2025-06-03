$RXO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RXO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,220,006 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RXO:
$RXO Insider Trading Activity
$RXO insiders have traded $RXO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS A SZLOSEK has made 2 purchases buying 16,200 shares for an estimated $250,228 and 0 sales.
$RXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RXO stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 7,306,537 shares (+374.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,554,856
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,968,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,692,257
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,197,682 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,392,738
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 867,894 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,576,775
- UBS GROUP AG removed 836,541 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,977,933
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 785,233 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,719,954
- RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,325,000
$RXO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RXO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025
$RXO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RXO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 03/07/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $28.0 on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
