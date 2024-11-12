RXO Inc. price target lowered to $12 from $16 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors lowered the firm’s price target on RXO Inc. (RXO) to $12 from $16 and keeps a Negative rating on the shares. The firm said the company’s outlook suggests weaker-than-expected near-term profits from the combined RXO-Coyote, and the firm’s forecast falls below its prior pro-forma merger model.

