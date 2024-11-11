RXO Inc. initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of RXO Inc. (RXO) with an Equal Weight rating and $31 price target While the firm sees value creation from the Coyote acquisition, it believes the lingering estimate risk is a headwind and brokerage typically performs better post initial cycle turn, which may be on the near-term horizon. A common theme in Transports has been inflated consensus estimates, and Wells feels RXO shares this risk.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RXO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.