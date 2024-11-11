News & Insights

Stocks
RXO

RXO Inc. initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

November 11, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of RXO Inc. (RXO) with an Equal Weight rating and $31 price target While the firm sees value creation from the Coyote acquisition, it believes the lingering estimate risk is a headwind and brokerage typically performs better post initial cycle turn, which may be on the near-term horizon. A common theme in Transports has been inflated consensus estimates, and Wells feels RXO shares this risk.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RXO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.