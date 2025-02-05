RXO Earnings Results: $RXO Reports Quarterly Earnings

RXO ($RXO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,667,000,000, missing estimates of $1,680,764,230 by $-13,764,230.

RXO Insider Trading Activity

RXO insiders have traded $RXO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, LP MFN purchased 10,266,810 shares for an estimated $207,492,230

MICHELLE NETTLES purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,202

RXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of RXO stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

