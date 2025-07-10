RXO and Triumph Expand Partnership to Launch RXO Extra | Factoring for Enhanced Carrier Financial Solutions

RXO and Triumph expand partnership to offer financial services, enhancing efficiencies and payment options for carriers in transportation.

RXO and Triumph have expanded their partnership to launch RXO Extra | Factoring, a new financial service for carriers that includes Factoring as a Service™ and LoadPay™, Triumph’s digital banking solution. This offering allows carriers—regardless of whether they work with RXO—to access quick and reliable payments, including same-day payment on approved invoices, available around the clock. RXO aims to enhance operational efficiency and profitability for carriers, providing them with branded factoring services and payment tools that improve cash flow. The RXO Extra program also offers loyalty rewards and discounts on various services for carriers. Both companies highlight their commitment to simplifying financial transactions in the transportation industry.

RXO has expanded its partnership with Triumph to offer innovative financial tools and services for carriers, enhancing its value proposition in the transportation sector.

The launch of RXO Extra | Factoring allows carriers access to fast, reliable payments, improving their cash flow and operational efficiency, which can enhance customer satisfaction.

This new offering is available to all carriers, not just those that haul loads for RXO, broadening RXO's appeal and potential customer base.

RXO Extra | Factoring is part of RXO Extra™, a loyalty program that incentivizes carriers to engage more with RXO's services, potentially increasing load volume and revenue for the company.

Press release emphasizes the collaboration with Triumph, potentially downplaying RXO's independent capabilities and reliance on external partners for critical financial services.



Introduction of new services may signal a response to competitive pressure in the asset-light transportation solutions sector, indicating RXO's need to adapt rather than leading the market.



Forward-looking statements include numerous risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and financial stability.

What is RXO Extra | Factoring?

RXO Extra | Factoring is a new offering that provides seamless factoring and fast payment solutions for carriers.

How does Factoring as a Service work?

Factoring as a Service is a white-labeled solution that enables brokers to offer branded factoring and payment services directly to carriers.

What benefits does LoadPay provide to carriers?

LoadPay allows carriers to receive payments in minutes on approved invoices, improving cash flow management.

Can non-RXO carriers use RXO Extra | Factoring?

Yes, RXO Extra | Factoring is available to all carriers, not just those that haul for RXO.

How can carriers learn more about RXO Extra | Factoring?

Carriers can visit https://rxo.com/carriers/rxo-extra/rxo-extra-factoring for more information.

DALLAS and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, and Triumph (Nasdaq: TFIN), a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking solutions for the transportation industry, today announced the expansion of their relationship to deliver new financial tools and services to carriers.





RXO has launched RXO Extra | Factoring, a Triumph-powered offering that includes Factoring as a Service™ and LoadPay™, Triumph’s digital banking solution for carriers. The services provide carriers, even those that don’t haul for RXO, with access to seamless factoring and fast, reliable payments, including same-day payments, on approved invoices. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays.





“Our expanded relationship with Triumph is enabling us to provide carriers with even more ways to improve their efficiency and profitability,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business. “RXO Extra | Factoring allows carriers to get paid by RXO and other freight providers more quickly and easily.”





Factoring as a Service (FaaS) is a white-labeled solution powered by the Triumph Network that enables brokers to offer branded factoring and payment services directly to carriers. It combines Triumph’s funding and technology infrastructure to help brokers improve carrier cash flow and strengthen relationships. LoadPay is Triumph’s purpose-built digital bank account for carriers, allowing payments to be received in minutes on approved invoices. RXO currently uses Triumph’s audit and payment capabilities.





RXO Extra | Factoring is part of RXO Extra™, a loyalty program and discount marketplace for carriers. By hauling loads through RXO Connect



®



, carriers rise through loyalty tiers to earn more savings and bonuses on loads. In addition, through industry partnerships, RXO Extra offers carriers discounts on fuel, maintenance and tires, retail, and more.





“RXO continues to demonstrate its commitment to the carrier community by delivering tools that simplify operations and improve cash flow,” said Aaron P. Graft, founder and chief executive officer of Triumph Financial. “We’re proud to expand our work with RXO and help carriers across their network transact confidently.”





Carriers can learn more about RXO Extra | Factoring by visiting



https://rxo.com/carriers/rxo-extra/rxo-extra-factoring



.







About Triumph







Triumph (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.



www.Triumph.io









About RXO







RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.



www.RXO.com









About LoadPay







LoadPay is a modern digital banking solution built for the freight industry. Designed to help carriers better manage their cash flow, LoadPay offers fast and flexible access to funds, along with tools specifically tailored to meet the demands of transportation businesses. LoadPay is a product of TBK Bank, SSB d/b/a Triumph, a financial and technology company focused on modernizing and simplifying freight transactions.



www.LoadPay.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







