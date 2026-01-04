RWX vs. HAUZ: Which International Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

RWX costs more than HAUZ and offers a lower dividend yield.

RWX posted a stronger 1-year return but both funds showed similar 5-year drawdowns.

HAUZ has three times as many holdings as RWX.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWX) charges a higher expense ratio and holds fewer stocks compared to Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ), which has a lower fee and a higher yield.

Both RWX and HAUZ target international real estate exposure, but their approaches and profiles differ. This comparison examines cost, yield, returns, risk, liquidity, and portfolio construction to help investors determine which option best aligns with their objectives.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric HAUZ RWX Issuer Xtrackers SPDR Expense ratio 0.10% 0.59% 1-year return (as of 2026-1-2) 22.7% 26.9% Dividend yield 3.91% 3.36% Beta 0.89 0.82 AUM $932 million $295 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

RWX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, which is six times higher than HAUZ's expense ratio of 0.10%, and pays a lower dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric HAUZ RWX Max drawdown (5 y) -34.5% -35.9% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,056 $1,014

What's inside

RWX tracks the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index, focusing on international real estate. The fund is nearly two decades old and has 120 holdings, with top positions in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Scentre Group, and Swiss Prime Site.

HAUZ, by contrast, offers much broader exposure with 408 holdings, according to its underlying index. Its largest positions include Goodman Group, Mitsui Fudosan, and Mitsubishi Estate Company. For investors seeking broader diversification across international property companies, HAUZ may be an appealing option.

What this means for investors

Since 2013, HAUZ has grown its total returns by 3.3% annually, compared to RWX's 1.4% over the same period. A good portion of this outperformance comes from the fact that HAUZ's expense ratio is roughly one-sixth of RWX's 0.59% figure, along with its dividend yield being half a percentage point higher. HAUZ delivered these outsize returns with a smaller five-year drawdown, broader diversification, and larger asset base as well.

Considering that five of the ETF's top ten holdings are the same, it appears that HAUZ is a clear winner, thanks to its better cost efficiency, stronger income generation, better historical returns, and broader diversification. However, investors should note that HAUZ and RWX each dedicate 24% and 30% of their holdings to Japanese REITs, respectively, so it is essential to be aware of this focus. Similarly, HAUZ's second-largest country allocation is Australia at 13% and RWX's is the U.K. at 14% -- so investors will want to be comfortable having exposure to these countries before they invest.

Ultimately, I could only look to buy HAUZ for my portfolio, despite its slight underperformance this year, thanks to it:

holding three times as many positions

having a much lower expense ratio

paying a higher dividend yield

boasting better geographic diversification

holding a superior long-term track record

HAUZ appears to be the better buy, in my Foolish opinion.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of assets and trades on an exchange like a stock.

Expense ratio: Annual fund operating costs expressed as a percentage of the fund’s average assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

Total return: Investment performance including price changes plus all dividends and distributions, assuming reinvestment.

Beta: Measure of a fund’s volatility relative to a benchmark index, typically the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of all assets held by a fund.

Max drawdown: The largest peak-to-trough decline in a fund’s value over a specified period.

Growth of $1,000: Illustration showing how a $1,000 investment would have changed in value over time.

Index: A rules-based basket of securities used to track or benchmark a specific market segment.

Sector allocation: How a fund’s assets are distributed across different industries or sectors, such as real estate or cash.

Holdings: The individual securities, such as stocks or bonds, that a fund owns.

Real estate securities: Stocks or similar instruments issued by companies that own, operate, or finance real estate assets.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goodman Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.