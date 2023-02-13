RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daily Journal. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DJCO is 0.09%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 656K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 41K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 26K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 19K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 2,985.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DJCO by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Daily Journal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Daily Journal Corporation is an American publishing company and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company has offices in Corona, Oakland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Ana in California, and in Denver, Colo.; Logan, Utah; and Phoenix, Arizona.

