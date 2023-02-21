RWT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.77, changing hands as low as $7.67 per share. Redwood Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RWT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.515 per share, with $11.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.72.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: ETFs Holding INGR
MSZ Videos
EMO Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.