RWT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.77, changing hands as low as $7.67 per share. Redwood Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.515 per share, with $11.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.72.

