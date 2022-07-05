RWS Holdings Names Candida Davies CFO, Effective Oct. 1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RWS Holdings Plc (RWS.L), a provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, announced Tuesday the appointment of Candida (Candy) Davies as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 1. She will join the Board and the Group Executive Team.

Rod Day will continue as Interim CFO and complete a thorough handover before leaving RWS by the end of 2022. He was appointed in the interim role in April to succeed then CFO Des Glass who earlier announced his plan to resign from his role.

Davies was most recently Head of Finance for the Personal Health division of Royal Philips, the Dutch health technology conglomerate, where she also supported the Group Innovation and Strategy function.

Prior to this, she spent eight years at Reckitt Benckiser, latterly as European Finance Director for the Hygiene and Home Business Unit. Earlier, she was Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller for the group. She had also spent twelve years with Eli Lilly & Co.

Ian El-Mokadem, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Her international, blue-chip and health sector experience combined with her expertise across finance, strategy and innovation will be invaluable to the Board and the Executive team, as we continue to focus on delivering our accelerated growth plan."

