RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 497.76

The average one-year price target for RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) has been revised to 497.76 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 532.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 333.30 to a high of 598.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.92% from the latest reported closing price of 286.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWS Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWS is 0.15%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 9,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,650K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 10.32% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,381K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 12.01% over the last quarter.

CIOAX - Calvert International Opportunities Fund holds 1,297K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 23.07% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 719K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 20.45% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 587K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 9.85% over the last quarter.

