RWS Holdings (AIM:RWS) Price Target Decreased by 28.72% to 155.04

The average one-year price target for RWS Holdings (AIM:RWS) has been revised to 155.04 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 28.72% from the prior estimate of 217.52 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 GBX to a high of 183.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.69% from the latest reported closing price of 97.70 GBX / share.

RWS Holdings Maintains 12.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.90%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in RWS Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWS is 0.01%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 9,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,730K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 26.68% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,068K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 75.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 198.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 916K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 904K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWS by 23.22% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 724K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

