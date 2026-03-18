RWR vs. ICF: Which REIT ETF Is the Better Buy for Income-Focused Investors?

Key Points

ICF holds fewer REITs and carries a higher expense ratio than RWR.

RWR offers a higher dividend yield and slightly shallower five-year drawdowns.

ICF’s portfolio is more concentrated in its top holdings, while RWR spreads exposure across nearly 100 names.

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State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) and iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) both target U.S. real estate investment trusts, but ICF is more concentrated, charges a higher fee, and has a lower yield compared to the broader, more diversified RWR.

Both funds aim to give investors access to U.S. REITs, but their approaches differ: RWR spreads its bets across almost 100 holdings, while ICF focuses on 30. This comparison breaks down the nuances in cost, returns, portfolio makeup, and risk to help investors decide which fund is a better match for their preferences.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RWR ICF Issuer State Street iShares Expense ratio 0.25% 0.32% 1-yr return (as of Mar. 17, 2026) 5.5% 4.1% Dividend yield 3.4% 2.6% Beta 1.12 1.11 AUM $1.8 billion $2.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

RWR charges lower fees, with a 0.25% expense ratio versus ICF’s 0.32%, and also offers a higher payout, with a 3.4% yield compared to ICF’s 2.6%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RWR ICF Max drawdown (5 y) -32.56% -34.75% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,091 $1,267

What's inside

ICF tracks a concentrated portfolio of 30 U.S. REITs, with 100% of assets in the real estate sector. It has been around for over 25 years, and its top holdings -- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), and American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT)-- together make up more than 25% of the portfolio. This focus introduces heavier tilts toward large-cap REITs, and investors may notice more pronounced swings driven by movements in a handful of stocks.

In contrast, RWR holds nearly 100 securities, giving it broader exposure across U.S. REITs. Its sector allocation is similarly real estate-heavy, but its top holdings -- which include Welltower, Prologis (NYSE:PLD), and Equinix -- make up a smaller slice of the overall portfolio. This broader diversification may help reduce single-stock risk and smooth out performance swings compared to ICF’s more concentrated approach.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For income-focused investors, the choice between RWR and ICF really comes down to a familiar trade-off: breadth versus conviction. RWR is the more straightforward pick for investors who want steady, diversified exposure to U.S. real estate -- it holds nearly 100 REITs, charges a lower fee (0.25% vs. ICF's 0.32%), and pays a meaningfully higher dividend yield of 3.4% compared to ICF's 2.6%. In an environment where real estate fundamentals remain mixed -- with industrial and data center REITs holding up while office and retail continue to face headwinds -- that wider net can help smooth out sector-specific bumps.

ICF, on the other hand, is a more deliberate bet. Its 30-stock portfolio leans heavily on large-cap names like Equinix, Welltower, and American Tower, which are dominant players but also mean your returns are more tightly tied to how a handful of giant REITs perform. That concentration can work in your favor during a strong run -- but can also amplify pain during a downturn.

Neither fund is a bad choice, but RWR's combination of lower cost and higher income makes it the more compelling option for most long-term, buy-and-hold investors. ICF may appeal to those who specifically want exposure to the biggest names in real estate and are comfortable accepting a more focused portfolio and a slightly higher price for the privilege.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Equinix, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.