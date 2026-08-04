RWR vs. GQRE: Which REIT ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

RWR carries a lower expense ratio than GQRE.

GQRE offers a higher dividend yield and broader international exposure than RWR.

RWR has delivered stronger total returns over the past one- and five-year periods while experiencing a smaller five-year maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF ›

Investors often turn to real estate investment trusts (REITs) for income and a hedge against inflation. The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) offers lower costs and a domestic focus, while the FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) provides a higher yield and global diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric GQRE RWR Issuer FlexShares State Street Expense ratio 0.45% 0.25% 1-year return (as of July 31, 2026) 16.72% 25.67% Dividend yield 4.29% 3.35% Beta 0.95 0.98 AUM $408.4 million $1.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost is a clear differentiator here -- RWR is the significantly cheaper fund with a 0.25% expense ratio. GQRE charges higher fees, but it also offers a notably higher dividend yield of 4.29% compared to RWR’s 3.35%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric GQRE RWR Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.07%) (32.56%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,124 $1,253

What's inside

Launched in 2001, RWR tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Capped Index, holding 97 positions. Its largest holdings include Welltower (NYSE:WELL) at 10.5%, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) at 9.1%, and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) at 4.6%.

GQRE tracks the Northern Trust Global Quality Real Estate Index, holding 200 global stocks. Its top holdings include Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 6.9%, Welltower at 4.5%, and Prologis at 4.4%. GQRE was launched in 2013.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The choice between RWR and GQRE ultimately comes down to what an investor wants from their real estate allocation.

RWR's lower expense ratio and stronger recent returns make it an efficient way to own a slice of the U.S. commercial real estate market -- and its historically smaller drawdowns suggest it's held up a bit better during rocky stretches. That might be fairly important for investors who lean on REITs for portfolio stability as much as income.

GQRE, on the other hand, trades some of that cost efficiency for diversification and yield. By spreading its roughly 200 holdings across global real estate markets rather than concentrating solely on U.S. names, it reduces reliance on any single country's interest-rate or property cycle -- a notable consideration given how sensitive REITs are to rate moves. Its higher 4.2% yield may also appeal more directly to investors building an income-focused portfolio, even if that comes with higher fees.

Domestic REIT funds have generally outpaced globally diversified funds since 2020, largely due to a stronger U.S. property recovery and dollar strength, which has weighed on overseas returns. That's part of why RWR boasts better one-year numbers. That doesn't necessarily mean RWR is the better fund going forward -- globally diversified funds like GQRE are more likely to outperform domestic funds when U.S. real estate stumbles or when the dollar weakens.

Also worth understanding: Despite their different geographic mandates, these two funds aren't as distinct as they might seem at first glance. Five of the names in RWR's top 10 holdings also appear among GQRE's top 10, including Welltower and Prologis, which rank among the largest positions in both funds.

For investors who want low-cost, concentrated exposure to blue chip U.S. landlords, RWR is the more straightforward pick. For those prioritizing income and international diversification -- and willing to pay a bit more for it -- GQRE offers a reasonable alternative worth considering.

Should you buy stock in SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR Series Trust - State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.