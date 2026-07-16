RWR vs. GQRE: Which REIT ETF Is the Better Buy for Income Investors?

Key Points

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) carries a lower expense ratio and has posted higher one-year returns than the FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

GQRE offers a higher trailing dividend yield and a broader portfolio spanning more than 200 global holdings.

RWR sticks exclusively to U.S. property markets.

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The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) provides low-cost exposure to U.S. real estate, while the FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) delivers a higher dividend yield and a globally diversified property portfolio.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) give investors a way to participate in property markets without the headaches of direct ownership. Both funds offer solid income potential. But while RWR focuses on publicly traded U.S. REITs, GQRE uses a quality-based index to capture real estate opportunities worldwide.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric GQRE RWR Issuer FlexShares State Street Expense ratio 0.45% 0.25% 1-year return (as of July 14, 2026) 12.97% 21.45% Dividend yield 4.29% 3.35% Beta 0.95 0.98 AUM $408.4 million $1.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors may prefer RWR for its 0.25% expense ratio, which is just over half of GQRE’s 0.45%. However, GQRE's higher dividend yield could appeal to those who prioritize income above other factors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric GQRE RWR Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.07%) (32.56%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,121 $1,256

What's inside

Launched in 2001, RWR maintains a concentrated portfolio of 98 stocks, led by Welltower (NYSE:WELL) at 10.5%, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) at 9.1%, and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) at 4.6%.

GQRE offers broader diversification with 205 holdings. Its top holdings include Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) at 6.9%, Welltower at 4.5%, and Prologis at 4.4%. GQRE was launched in 2013.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Real estate has been a tricky corner of the market to navigate as interest rates have remained elevated -- REITs tend to be sensitive to rate moves since many rely on borrowed money to fund property purchases and expansions. That backdrop makes the choice between RWR and GQRE more than just a cost comparison. It really comes down to how much rate risk and geographic exposure an investor wants.

RWR's concentration in U.S. property names means its fortunes are closely tied to the domestic rate environment and sectors like healthcare real estate, data centers, and industrial warehousing. GQRE's global reach spreads that risk across international markets.

Despite their different mandates, the two funds also share more overlap than investors might expect at the top: Equinix, Welltower, Simon Property Group, and Prologis all appear among both funds' five largest holdings. Investors looking at GQRE for global exposure may want to check how much of that exposure is actually concentrated in the same familiar U.S. names RWR owns.

Deciding between these two ETFS involves the typical trade-offs between concentration and diversification, and between cost and yield. For investors seeking simple, low-cost U.S. exposure, RWR's lower fees and better 1-year performance stand out. For those who want broader diversification and don't mind paying a bit more for it, GQRE's higher yield and global footprint may appeal. As with most ETF comparisons, the better buy often comes down to what role real estate is meant to play in an investor's broader portfolio.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, and Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.