RWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (Symbol: RWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.06, changing hands as high as $90.15 per share. SPDR Dow Jones REIT shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWR's low point in its 52 week range is $79.15 per share, with $100.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.92.

