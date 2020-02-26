RWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF (Symbol: RWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.43, changing hands as low as $101.74 per share. SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWR's low point in its 52 week range is $94.94 per share, with $107.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.08.

