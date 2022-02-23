RWR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF (Symbol: RWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.31, changing hands as high as $111.32 per share. SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWR's low point in its 52 week range is $88.67 per share, with $123.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.63.

