RWL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.12, changing hands as high as $75.60 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RWL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.68 per share, with $82.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.45.

