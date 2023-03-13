RWL Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWL) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $72.085 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue, the RSI reading has hit 28.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 35.2. A bullish investor could look at RWL's 28.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), RWL's low point in its 52 week range is $66.68 per share, with $82.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.70. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day.
