RWE's Preliminary FY22 Earnings Exceed Its Outlook

(RTTNews) - RWE (RWEOY.PK) said that its preliminary earnings for fiscal 2022 exceeded its outlook.

The company reported annual adjusted net income of 3.23 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 2.10 billion euros to 2.60 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT for the year was 4.57 billion euros compared to the previous estimation of 3.40 billion euros to 3.90 billion euros.

The dividend target remains at 0.90 euros per share for fiscal 2022.

The company said it will publish its full results on 21 March 2023.

