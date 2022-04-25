RWE's municipal shareholders can't exercise voting rights at AGM -Enkraft

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, April 25 (Reuters) - RWE's RWEG.DE municipal investors can't effectively exercise their voting rights at Thursday's annual general meeting (AGM), activist shareholder Enkraft said, ahead of a closely-watched vote on a potential spin-off of the utility's brown coal unit.

Enkraft, which first disclosed a stake in Germany's largest power producer RWE last year, has been making the case for a quick separation of RWE's lignite, or brown coal, activities, claiming they weigh on the firm's valuation and carbon footprint.

The Association of Municipal RWE shareholders (VkA), which represents municipalities owning 14.1% of RWE and constitutes its largest shareholder, has dismissed the idea because it would threaten the local economy and jobs.

Enkraft said public records suggest that VkA's members -- which include the Ruhr valley cities of Dortmund, Duisburg and Essen -- have for years coordinated AGM voting behaviour without meeting official capital market notification requirements.

In a letter to RWE's chairman seen by Reuters, Enkraft said voting rights that are controlled or held by shareholders of the VkA must therefore not be taken into consideration at the AGM.

Enkraft suggested deferring dividend payments resolved at the April 28 AGM to investors that are either shareholders of the VkA or are controlled by such shareholders until the situation has been clarified.

"We believe this is unfounded, but we don't want to comment further on this in the short term," VkA co-Managing Director Ingolf Graul said.

RWE, in an emailed statement, said it was reviewing the letter, adding it was of the view that the mandate of the VkA was comparable to that of shareholder advisory groups that issue voting recommendations.

Shareholder advisory groups ISS and Glass Lewis have already advised investors to reject Enkraft's motion. RWE has also rejected the idea, saying it would prevent the group from pursuing more promising alternatives.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff)

