RWE: 2023 earnings exceed own forecasts

January 26, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's biggest power producer RWE RWEG.DE said on Friday its full-year figures would exceed its outlook for 2023, boosted by a strong performance in its hydro, biomass and gas business as well as supply and trading segments in the fourth quarter.

RWE expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in at 8.38 billion euros ($9.11 billion) in 2023, compared to its earlier forecast range of 7.10 to 7.70 billion.

Adjusted net income for the year reached 4.54 billion, above RWE's target of 3.30 to 3.80 billion, according to the preliminary results.

RWE is set to publish its final full-year figures on March 14.

It still targets a dividend of 1.00 euro per share for the 2023 fiscal year.

Shares fell 2.6% to 35.67 euros at 11:48 GMT.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

