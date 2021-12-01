RWE wins tender to build Denmark's largest-ever offshore wind farm

Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany's RWE has won a tender to build what will be Denmark's largest wind farm, The Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany's RWE RWEG.DE has won a tender to build what will be Denmark's largest wind farm, The Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The winner was drawn by lottery after several bids were made at a minimum price close to zero.

