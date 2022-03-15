RWE warns of far-reaching risks if Ukraine war escalates

Adds details on Ukraine risk assessment

FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's largest power producer and a recipient of Russian gas from Gazprom GAZP.MM, on Tuesday warned of far-reaching risks an escalation of the war in Ukraine could have on its business, adding the situation remained manageable for now.

The group confirmed preliminary 2021 results as well as its outlook for 2022 which were both communicated earlier this year, but cautioned that the Ukraine crisis had not been factored into the forecast yet.

"Although RWE does not have business activities in Russia or Ukraine, further escalation of the conflict and discontinuation of supply relationships with Russian companies could have notable effects on our assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss," RWE said in its annual report.

RWE said it was unclear what impact the current crisis would have on its long-term gas purchase agreement with Gazprom, adding it has the option of negotiating price adjustments during review periods.

But the group said there was a risk that Russian commodity suppliers would no longer be able to meet their obligations, forcing RWE to procure them at much higher prices on the open market.

RWE said it could not be ruled out that contractual partners would become insolvent as a result of the sanctions that have been imposed on Russia.

