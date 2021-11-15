RWE to spend $57 billion through 2030 in green power push

Adds CEO comment, details

ESSEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE plans to invest 50 billion euros ($57 billion) through 2030 to raise its renewable energy capacity to 50 gigawatts, Germany's largest power producer said on Monday in a strategy update ahead of its capital markets day.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in its core business, which excludes nuclear and coal, is expected to more than double as a result to 5 billion euros by 2030, the company said.

"Our comprehensive strategic transformation has been successfully completed. We are in a great position to actively shape the key decade of the energy transition," Markus Krebber, who took over as RWE CEO in May, said in a statement.

RWE said the total investment would average 5 billion euros a year through the decade for offshore and onshore wind, solar, batteries, flexible generation as well as hydrogen, for which RWE targets 2 GW in electrolyser capacity by 2030.

The investment plan, the largest in RWE's 123-year history, will be funded from the company's cash flows from operating activities, it said.

($1 = 0.8737 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.