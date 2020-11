By the end of 2022, the utility aims to expand its renewables portfolio to more than 13 gigawatts capacity by investing 5 billion euros, or 9 billion together with partners.

Closing of the transaction is expected by mid-December 2020.

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)

