RWE to kick off sale UK wind farm stake after summer - sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE is kicking off the sale of a minority stake in UK offshore wind farm Humber Gateway, as the German utility seeks to free up cash to fund its continuing renewable expansion, people familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley MS.N is planning to launch the deal, which could value the asset at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), after the summer break, the people said, adding infrastructure and pension funds as well as insurers were all expected to show interest.

