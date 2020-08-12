US Markets
MS

RWE to kick off sale UK wind farm stake after summer - sources

Contributors
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

RWE is kicking off the sale of a minority stake in UK offshore wind farm Humber Gateway, as the German utility seeks to free up cash to fund its continuing renewable expansion, people familiar with the matter said.

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE is kicking off the sale of a minority stake in UK offshore wind farm Humber Gateway, as the German utility seeks to free up cash to fund its continuing renewable expansion, people familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley MS.N is planning to launch the deal, which could value the asset at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), after the summer break, the people said, adding infrastructure and pension funds as well as insurers were all expected to show interest.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz; additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular