RWE to buy gas-fired power plant from Vattenfall in $534 mln deal

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

RWE on Thursday said it has agreed to buy a 1.4 gigawatt gas-fired power plant from Vattenfall [VATN.UL] in a deal valuing the asset at 500 million euros ($534 million).

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday said it has agreed to buy a 1.4 gigawatt gas-fired power plant from Vattenfall VATN.UL in a deal valuing the asset at 500 million euros ($534 million).

The planned acquisition of Vattenfall's Magnum plant, located in the Netherlands, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, RWE said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters