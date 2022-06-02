RWE to buy gas-fired power plant from Vattenfall in $534 mln deal

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Thursday said it has agreed to buy a 1.4 gigawatt gas-fired power plant from Vattenfall VATN.UL in a deal valuing the asset at 500 million euros ($534 million).

The planned acquisition of Vattenfall's Magnum plant, located in the Netherlands, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, RWE said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

