RWE signs fresh gas supply deal with Equinor for up to 15 TWh/year

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

October 30, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's top utility, on Monday said it had signed a fresh gas supply deal with Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL, underscoring continuing efforts to bolster alternative sources following the end of energy relations with Russia.

The deal, which is effective immediately, runs until 2028 and covers 10-15 terawatt hours of natural gas per year, RWE said in a statement, adding the contract was priced at market terms.

