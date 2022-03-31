RWE shuts Neurath coal plant but will conserve for potential operation

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German utility company RWE said on Thursday it planned to decommission the Neurath brown coal-fired power generation plant on April 1 as agreed under the country's coal exit programme.

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German utility company RWE RWEG.DE said on Thursday it planned to decommission the Neurath brown coal-fired power generation plant on April 1 as agreed under the country's coal exit programme.

However, it added it will conserve the 300-meagwatt (MW) block, in case the government wanted it to make a contribution in light of the current gas crisis, with Russia possibly stopping deliveries and causing energy shortages.

"The company will for now not implement measures that would threaten a recommissioning, for the eventuality that the government decides the plant is temporarily still needed to ensure security of supply," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters