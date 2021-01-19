RWE sells 24% stake in Texan wind farms to Britain's Greencoat

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE on Tuesday said it agreed to sell a 24% stake in four Texan onshore wind farms to UK-based Greencoat, in a deal giving the participation an enterprise value of $300 million.

RWE will therefore retain a 25% stake in the farms after selling a 51% stake to Canada's Algonquin Power & Utilities AQT.N last month.

