RWE sells 24% stake in Texan wind farms to Britain's Greencoat

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
German utility RWE on Tuesday said it agreed to sell a 24% stake in four Texan onshore wind farms to UK-based Greencoat, in a deal giving the participation an enterprise value of $300 million.

RWE will therefore retain a 25% stake in the farms after selling a 51% stake to Canada's Algonquin Power & Utilities AQT.N last month.

