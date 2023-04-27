RWE Sees Significantly Higher Q1 Earnings; Confirms FY23 View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the utility said Thursday that it expects significantly higher earnings in its first quarter.

Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023 as a whole and the dividend target of 1.00 euro per share for the current financial year.

For the first quarter, RWE expects adjusted net income to reach 1.7 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at 2.8 billion euros, significantly above previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA would be 2.3 billion euros in the core business, significantly higher year-on-year.

The company said the increase in earnings is primarily due to higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment. In addition, previous year's earnings were impacted by charges from sanctions on hard coal from Russia, amounted to about 850 million euros.

The company plans to release final first-quarter results on May 11.

In Germany, RWE shares were trading at 42.99 euros, up 3.34 percent.

