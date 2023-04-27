RWE sees Q1 earnings jump on international power generation

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest utility, on Thursday posted a surge in profit in the first quarter of 2023, thanks largely to strong earnings from international power generation in its hydro, biomass and gas segment.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were seen at 2.8 billion euros ($3.09 billion) for the quarter, more than triple the same quarter last year, when earnings were hit by sanctions on Russian coal, according to preliminary results.

The company maintained its outlook for 2023 and expects annual adjusted EBITDA in a range of 5.8-6.4 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9054 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.