RWE sees profit drop on weaker trading unit, lower wholesale prices

ESSEN, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany's largest electricity producer RWE RWEG.DE forecast its core profit to drop by up to a third in 2024 on Thursday, hit by falling wholesale power prices and an expected sharp earnings decline in its trading division.

Low wholesale prices have been weighing on the group's share price in recent months, causing it to tone down its 2024 outlook in January along with preliminary results for the past fiscal year.

Shares in RWE were up 1.8% in pre-market trade, with traders saying that some investors "went into the numbers rather cautious with maybe some fears of a guidance cut" that did not materialise.

Profits at the group's commodity trading unit, which accounted for 19% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2023, are forecast to decline by as much as 94% to 100 million euros ($109 million).

Despite the expected drop in adjusted EBITDA for RWE's core business to 5.2 billion to 5.8 billion this year, down from 7.75 billion in 2023, RWE confirmed plans to raise its dividend to 1.10 euros per share for 2024, up from 1.00 euros planned for 2023.

The group also said it increased its green generation capacity - mainly consisting of solar, wind and batteries - by more than a fifth to 35.5 gigawatts (GW), adding that it had another 8.1 GW of projects under construction.

Net debt stood at 6.6 billion euros at the end of 2023, compared with a net asset position of 1.6 billion a year earlier.

