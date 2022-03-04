RWE says one of its long-term gas contracts with Russia is dormant

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE on Friday said one of its long-term gas contracts with an unnamed Russian supplier was dormant, limiting the risk exposure for Germany's largest power producer in case supplies are disrupted as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

RWE, which along with Uniper UN01.DE is one of the main German importers of Russian gas, told Reuters it had in total contracted a maximum of 15 terawatt hours of gas deliveries from Russia by 2023.

Half of that is to be provided within the next 12 months, it added.

RWE, which has long-term gas contracts with Gazprom GAZP.MM, did not provide any further details.

Shares in German gas suppliers have been hit on fears they could be forced to buy the fuel at much higher prices on the spot market to honour their contracts in case of disrupted supply from Russia.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Paul Carrel)

