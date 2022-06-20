RWE says could keep brown coal blocks open to replace gas burning

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

German utility RWE said on Monday it could prolong operating the 300 megawatt (MW) each brown coal-to-power plants Neurath C, Niederaussem E and F if asked to do so in the current gas supply crisis triggered by lower Russian exports.

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE said on Monday it could prolong operating the 300 megawatt (MW) each brown coal-to-power plants Neurath C, Niederaussem E and F if asked to do so in the current gas supply crisis triggered by lower Russian exports.

The statement came in reply to an enquiry after the Berlin Economy Ministry on Sunday announced latest steps to boost gas storage levels for next winter, mentioning more coal burning for power to spare gas for industrial use.

The ministry had identified the plants on a list of possible stand-by plants in precautionary measures drawn up at the end of May in case of severe disruption to Russian gas supplies.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters