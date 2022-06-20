RWE says could keep brown coal blocks open to replace gas burning

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German utility RWE RWEG.DE said on Monday it could prolong operating the 300 megawatt (MW) each brown coal-to-power plants Neurath C, Niederaussem E and F if asked to do so in the current gas supply crisis triggered by lower Russian exports.

The statement came in reply to an enquiry after the Berlin Economy Ministry on Sunday announced latest steps to boost gas storage levels for next winter, mentioning more coal burning for power to spare gas for industrial use.

The ministry had identified the plants on a list of possible stand-by plants in precautionary measures drawn up at the end of May in case of severe disruption to Russian gas supplies.

