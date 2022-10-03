RWE says Con Edision takeover doesn't mean less investments in Europe

US Markets
BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - RWE’s RWEG.DE decision to spend $6.8 billion on the clean energy arm of U.S.-based Con Edision ED.N does not mean that the group will invest less in Europe, its CEO said on Monday.

Markus Krebber, in a call with journalists, said however that Europe should strive for a more coherent and favourable regulatory framework, similar to that of the United States.

Germany's largest power producer RWE on Saturday said it had agreed to buy Con Edison's Clean Energy Businesses for $6.8 billion, nearly doubling RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States, the world's second-biggest renewables market.

