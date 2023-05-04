News & Insights

RWE Reports Groundbreaking Ceremony For Danish Offshore Wind Farm Thor

May 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - RWE (RWEOY.PK) said it has started construction on the onshore substation for its Danish offshore wind farm Thor. RWE will build Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish part of the North Sea. It has a planned capacity of more than 1,000 MW.

RWE said, once fully operational, which is scheduled for the end of 2027, Thor will be able to produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million households.

RWE plans to recruit at least 60 people to work on the operation and maintenance of Thor offshore wind farm.

