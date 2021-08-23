RWE renewables boss quits as offshore, onshore wind to be run separately

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE, Europe's third-largest renewables player, said it would separate its offshore and onshore wind power businesses and manage each separately in a reorganisation that will see its renewables head leave the company.

"The global offshore wind and onshore wind/PV (photovoltaics) businesses will be managed in separate divisions in future, to focus even better on the specific requirements of the different businesses," the German power utility said on Monday.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who has been chief executive of RWE Renewables since October 2019, will leave RWE at her own request on Monday, the company added, without elaborating on the reasons for her departure.

Replacing Dotzenrath, Sven Utermoehlen will be responsible for the offshore wind division while Silvia Ortin Rios will take over as head of onshore wind/PV, RWE added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

