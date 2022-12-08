RWE Renewables Announces Success In California Offshore Wind Lease Auction

(RTTNews) - RWE Renewables announced it has been successful in the California offshore wind lease auction in the U.S., securing Lease Area OCS-P 0561 with a winning bid of $157.7 million. RWE's awarded site is 45 kilometers offshore in the Humboldt Bay off the north coast of California. The lease area has the potential to host up to 1.6 gigawatts of capacity. The project is expected to be in operation by the mid-2030s.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables, said: "Our success in California is a milestone achievement, RWE's first-ever awarded commercial scale floating offshore wind project."

RWE noted that its U.S. offshore wind development portfolio now totals about 4.6 gigawatts, including New York Bight seabed lease area, awarded in February 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.