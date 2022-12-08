Markets

RWE Renewables Announces Success In California Offshore Wind Lease Auction

December 08, 2022 — 03:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RWE Renewables announced it has been successful in the California offshore wind lease auction in the U.S., securing Lease Area OCS-P 0561 with a winning bid of $157.7 million. RWE's awarded site is 45 kilometers offshore in the Humboldt Bay off the north coast of California. The lease area has the potential to host up to 1.6 gigawatts of capacity. The project is expected to be in operation by the mid-2030s.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables, said: "Our success in California is a milestone achievement, RWE's first-ever awarded commercial scale floating offshore wind project."

RWE noted that its U.S. offshore wind development portfolio now totals about 4.6 gigawatts, including New York Bight seabed lease area, awarded in February 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.